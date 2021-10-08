Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

CBOE stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

