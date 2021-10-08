Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

