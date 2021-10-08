CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IGR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.