Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air cargo services. It operates as a carrier in the Philippine air transportation industry, which engages in transportation of passengers, mail, merchandise and freight. The company has distribution channels which includes Internet; direct sales through booking; sales offices; call centers and government/corporate client accounts; and third-party sales outlets.

