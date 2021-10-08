Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $159,485.20 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
