Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $159,485.20 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

