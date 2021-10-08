Centennial Resource Development Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 11,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 172% compared to the average volume of 4,082 call options.

CDEV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

