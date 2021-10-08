Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $823.08.

CHTR stock traded down $32.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $709.51. 12,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $772.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.