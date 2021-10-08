Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWSRF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities started coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

