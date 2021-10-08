ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $19.60

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.60, but opened at $36.93. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 185,370 shares changing hands.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

