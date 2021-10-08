Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $375,804,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $270,120,000.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

