China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Head-To-Head Comparison

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China CITIC Bank and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 5 3 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China CITIC Bank and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $47.62 billion 0.47 $6.95 billion N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.36 $133.99 million $0.02 189.50

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Volatility & Risk

China CITIC Bank has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China CITIC Bank and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22%

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats China CITIC Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,405 outlets, including 37 tier-one branches, 126 tier-two branches, and 1,242 sub-branches; 1,633 self-service banks; and 5,687 self-service terminals, as well as 6,703 smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

