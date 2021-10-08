China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) PT Lowered to $9.00

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded China Online Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

China Online Education Group stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.73. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 2,399.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in China Online Education Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

