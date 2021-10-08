Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.63.

NYSE:CHH opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $136.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

