Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Notably, it continues to focus on franchising as it intends to facilitate ROE expansion and earnings growth over the long term. Also, focus on loyalty program bode well. Meanwhile, the company’s Ascend portfolio has been doing solid business. The brand has been well received on account of smart conversion opportunities. Going forward, the company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s potential.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

CHH stock opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $136.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

