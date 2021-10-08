Chrono.tech 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121,157.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for $33.32 or 0.00061807 BTC on popular exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $121,157.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00235444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00102224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.