Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Up 26.0% in September

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth $15,707,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCVI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

