Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $277.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

CHDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.50.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $246.69 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

