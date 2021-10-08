CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $136.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

