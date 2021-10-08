CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

