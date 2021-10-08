CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,446 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,446 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:AU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $28.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

