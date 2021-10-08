CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 41.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.48 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

