CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

