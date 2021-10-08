Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock remained flat at $$55.02 on Friday. 121,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,035,738. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

