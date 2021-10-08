Citigroup Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $72.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

