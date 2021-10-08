Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 6.01% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.79 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

