Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 108.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Clovis Oncology worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $521.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

