CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $242.54

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.54 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 216.50 ($2.83). CLS shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 103,863 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CLS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The company has a market capitalization of £908.49 million and a PE ratio of 13.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.