CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $416.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

