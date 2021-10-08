Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.