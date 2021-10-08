Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 588,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

