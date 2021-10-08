Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.41. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 72,880 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

