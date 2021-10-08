Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCO stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $50.67. 255,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 231.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

