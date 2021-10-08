Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after buying an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 818,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.