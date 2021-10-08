Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $73.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

