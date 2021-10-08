Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $90.07 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

