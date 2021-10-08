Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 783 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.