Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $379,000 in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

