Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $437,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,136,000.

ASPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

