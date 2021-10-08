Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $47.05 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.