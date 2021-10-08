Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI opened at $116.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

