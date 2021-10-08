Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 30,600 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.16% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $381,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 83.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMHC opened at $15.12 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

