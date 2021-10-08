Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $219,000 Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 267.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $685,000. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at $13,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NYSE:SI opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

