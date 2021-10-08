Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $703,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

