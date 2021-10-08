Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Up 1.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €57.04 ($67.11) and last traded at €57.04 ($67.11). Approximately 1,039,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.15 ($66.06).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

