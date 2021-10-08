Compagnie Plastic Omnium’s (PASTF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 on Friday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

