Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 4.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 23,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,676,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
CBD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
