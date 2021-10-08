Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 4.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 23,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,676,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

CBD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $3,390,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.