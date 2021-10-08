Comparing Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Foghorn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -155.11% -99.05% Foghorn Therapeutics -8,565.02% -140.74% -40.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and Foghorn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 285.49%. Foghorn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.51%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Foghorn Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Foghorn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 116.85 -$51.85 million ($0.61) -1.54 Foghorn Therapeutics $430,000.00 1,167.38 -$68.80 million ($6.23) -2.18

Agile Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Foghorn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

