Comparing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Horizon Bancorp and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. First Community has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and First Community has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Community’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.07 $68.50 million $1.53 12.08 First Community $57.55 million 2.55 $10.10 million $1.35 14.42

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43% First Community 21.67% 9.54% 0.89%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First Community on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment include deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment comprises investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

