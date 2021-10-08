Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Compass stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. Compass has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

