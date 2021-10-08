Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.04.

CRK stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

