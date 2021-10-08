Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.04.
CRK stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.